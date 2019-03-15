Twitter

The game show world and trivia nerds alike were shocked when longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek announced he had pancreatic cancer last week. Trebek, who said he was likely to vacate his hosting duties beside the big board in 2020, sparked an outpouring of support when he gave his health announcement to fans who have spent years watching him host Jeopardy!

The thought of losing Trebek was hard for everyone — the Canadian game show host is forever tied to the quiz show and has been a familiar face on your TV before (or after, depending on your syndication market) Wheel of Fortune for decades. Trebek’s health and future at the podium are uncertain right now, but it’s clear that he’s well-loved by fans. And he took some time to thank those fans a week after his health update was made public.

On Thursday, the official Jeopardy! account tweeted out a video of Trebek thanking fans for the “hundreds of thousands” of messages in various forms of media that Trebek has read over the last week.