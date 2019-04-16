CNBC

The first round series between the Capitals and Hurricanes shifted to Raleigh on Monday night after Washington won both games at home to open the series. Carolina hoped to turn the tide of the series back at home and put some doubt that the defending champ would simply cruise to the second round.

They got off to a good start, scoring the opening goal of the game, but shortly after rookie Andrei Svechnikov decided he wanted to send a message to the Capitals top star, Alexander Ovechkin. Svechnikov and Ovechkin squared up for a fight, a rarity for Ovechkin given his superstar status, but the future Hall of Famer showed that he’s still got plenty of skill in that area too.

Ovechkin delivered a couple clean right hands to the rookie and the fight ended as Svechnikov crashed to the ice, knocked out cold.