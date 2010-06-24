Algerian Player Engages in Slap Fight With Woman Reporter

With every euphoric victory for one side comes the depression of defeat for the other, and yesterday’s game between the United States and Algeria proves that some countries lose better than others. After the United States’ stirring 1-0 victory, a peeved Rafik Saifi of Algeria (who only played the final five minutes of the match) decided that he’d take out his frustrations on a female reporter who criticized him in the past by slapping her in the face.

In America our athletes treat the media with passive aggressive answers and scornful sneers, both of which are perfected by Tiger Woods. In Serbia they take our actions and turn them physical.

While walking through the interview zone, Algerian soccer player Rafik Saifi spotted writer Asma Halimi, who works for Algerian newspaper Competition, and struck her with his open hand in front of dozens of witnesses. Halimi responded by striking the player in the mouth. Saifi then threw a sports drink bottle at a wall in the interview area, as Halimi was ushered away by security staff. “I said nothing to him and he reached over and hit me,” Halimi said to Yahoo! Sports. “So I hit him back. I said nothing to him first.” -Yahoo! Sports

The first thing I’d do if somebody walked over and slapped me in the face is blow my rape whistle, so this woman has some admirable cojones. I can’t believe Saifi had no qualms about slapping a woman in front of dozens of people straight out of the blue. If this happened in the United States, women liberation groups would be calling for his testicles to get ripped out by a pack of wild dogs.

If I were in charge of his punishment I’d have a bunch of female softball players stone him with Susan B. Anthony dollars while he’s forced to listen to the entire Ke$ha discography on repeat. And then make him watch every episode of Roseanne.