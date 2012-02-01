Alistair Overeem Charged With Beating Woman, Possibly Into Retirement

#Brock Lesnar #MMA #UFC
02.01.12 7 years ago 13 Comments

Breaking news courtesy of TMZ:

UFC superstar Alistair Overeem — the guy who beat Brock Lesnar into retirement — has been charged with misdemeanor battery for allegedly attacking a woman in a Vegas hotel earlier this month.

According to the Clark County District Attorney’s Office … Overeem is accused of “pushing/shoving” a woman in the face at the Wynn Hotel in Vegas at around 3:00 AM on January 2 … just a few nights after he defeated Lesnar at the MGM Grand.

Law enforcement sources tell us the alleged victim is 5’4″ and 128 pounds. Overeem is listed at 6’5″, 260 lbs.

TMZ makes sure to call Overeem a “UFC STUD” for some reason, which is especially weird in a story about how he might’ve shoved a woman in the face.

Anyway, this could easily be a misunderstanding, a person looking for a quick payday or another example of a guy who fights for a living not being able to control his giant angry monster body, so who knows? We’ll keep you up to date when more information is available, and we’ll divide every sixth word in half with ellipses.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Brock Lesnar#MMA#UFC
TAGSALISTAIR OVEREEMASSAULTBROCK LESNARLAS VEGASMMAPOLICE BLOTTERTMZUFC

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 56 mins ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP