Alistair Overeem Charged With Beating Woman, Possibly Into Retirement

Breaking news courtesy of TMZ:
UFC superstar Alistair Overeem — the guy who beat Brock Lesnar into retirement — has been charged with misdemeanor battery for allegedly attacking a woman in a Vegas hotel earlier this month.
According to the Clark County District Attorney’s Office … Overeem is accused of “pushing/shoving” a woman in the face at the Wynn Hotel in Vegas at around 3:00 AM on January 2 … just a few nights after he defeated Lesnar at the MGM Grand.
Law enforcement sources tell us the alleged victim is 5’4″ and 128 pounds. Overeem is listed at 6’5″, 260 lbs.
TMZ makes sure to call Overeem a “UFC STUD” for some reason, which is especially weird in a story about how he might’ve shoved a woman in the face.
Anyway, this could easily be a misunderstanding, a person looking for a quick payday or another example of a guy who fights for a living not being able to control his giant angry monster body, so who knows? We’ll keep you up to date when more information is available, and we’ll divide every sixth word in half with ellipses.
My money’s on some broad who can’t win at life, looking for a quick payday. Besides, he destroyed Lesnar. He should get more freebies than OJ.
Or, it’s a woman who got shoved in the face. Try not to do that WOMAN I JUST HEARD OF IS A GOLD DIGGING BITCH, PROBABLY thing too many people on the Internet do, if you can.
Eh, you missed the sarcasm. Mebbe next time.
Innocent until proven guilty, although it is incriminating that the woman’s face exploded.
Horsemeat makes a man do crazy things…or so I’ve heard.
He’s a juice pig who has had his ass beat by Shogun, Lil’ Nog, Liddell, Werdum and CroCop.
Not surprised this oversized monkey decided to attack a woman
According to this article, the woman was shoved/pushed so ferociously she staggered backwards. With the discrepancy in size, I don’t see how anything beyond a stern look would cause something as insignificant as staggering backwards and not horrible injuries.
[www.lvrj.com]
I, too, believe that a fighter is incapable of improving after five years and not dehydrating himself into a smaller weightclass.
However, I do not believe the use of the word ‘monkey’ was warranted. Apes don’t even eat horses.
Free The Reem!!
At least it was only one person? Last time he sent 5 bouncers to the hospital.
Not sure why my comment with the article link was put as a reply to Joel’s, maybe I was switching between too many tabs.
Anyway, the important question (in my mind, at least) is does it really matter that he allegedly shoved a woman?
hopefully the truth comes out and justice will prevail.
Justice won’t prevail until this animal is behind bars