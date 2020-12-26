Alvin Kamara is a very good football player. Even by the standard he has set for himself, the New Orleans Saints running back had the game of his life on Friday against the Minnesota Vikings. Kamara rushed for six touchdowns, a record-tying amount and something that had not been achieved since before World War II.

Per @ESPNStatsInfo: Alvin Kamara's 6 Rush TD are tied with Ernie Nevers (1929 Chicago Cardinals) for most in a game in NFL history — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) December 26, 2020

The Saints ended up winning comfortably, 52-33, behind Kamara’s 155 rushing yards and six scored. But a ton of other folks also either got a major gift or a gigantic lump of coal from Kamara’s record-setting day: fantasy football players. As was noted in a few places, Kamara’s game was a fantasy football owner’s dream or nightmare, depending on what side of the equation you’re on.

The greatest fantasy football performance in Week 16, of all-time, is @JerryRice with 59.9 in 1995. With his SIXTH(!) touchdown Alvin Kamara now has 56.2 points. It is the BEST RB game of Week 16 of ALL-TIME and the 3rd best of any position ever. Legend. — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) December 26, 2020

BREAKING: @Saints Alvin Kamara is now the ALL TIME Single Game Fantasy Points Scorer for Running Backs in the #NFL. The Record was previously held by Denver Broncos RB Clinton Portis who put up 55.4 FPTS in December of 2003. pic.twitter.com/1lHvfwE5NH — Garage Guys Fantasy Sports (@GarageGuysFS) December 26, 2020

For an added twist this week, many fantasy football leagues are crowning their champions this week, and if Kamara was on your team or on the other side, his performance very well could have swung the title before anyone else plays. And as a result, a ton of fantasy football players had reactions that were all over the place to his game.

I’m playing against Alvin Kamara in my fantasy championship this week so it’s safe to say my Christmas is completely ruined — Jimmy Tatro (@JimmyTatro) December 26, 2020

Everyone against Kamara in the fantasy championship pic.twitter.com/67GbaxcwZ9 — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) December 26, 2020

As an Alvin Kamara and Dalvin Cook owner#FantasyFootball pic.twitter.com/GIJOnSpIig — Fantasy Sports 24/7 (@FantasyNOW247) December 25, 2020

Convincing my team there's still hope when facing Alvin Kamara. pic.twitter.com/HFLZswVDYa — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) December 25, 2020

I’m 0-5 the past two years in fantasy championship games. Looks like I’m trending towards 0-6. Surprises my win percentage is 25% after Kamara’s performance pic.twitter.com/dUWNVKabSx — Skeeter Robinson (@SkeeterRobinson) December 26, 2020

If Alvin Kamara scores one more time I’ll do hand to hand combat with my opponent tonight . I’ll book the flight. #FantasyFootball pic.twitter.com/XpdxdWiqyH — LaQuan Jones 🐺🏆 (@RealDealFantasy) December 25, 2020

Well my best Christmas gift this year was definitely from Alvin Kamara! 6 TD’s that is insane!! I’m hoping this means smooth sailing for the rest of my Fantasy Super Bowl #ThankYouKamara — Levi Alcorn (@LA_Greatest) December 26, 2020

Yeah so Kamara is destroying me right now and I feel like this guy now… #FantasyFootball pic.twitter.com/fKEm7zb1C1 — LaQuan Jones 🐺🏆 (@RealDealFantasy) December 25, 2020

Kamara managers celebrating their championship 🏆 pic.twitter.com/2E1ReRRKQv — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) December 26, 2020

Lost my fantasy semi final matchup last week by half a point due to a bad spot by the official on a play in the Steelers game and I’ve got Kamara and Cook as my running backs smh https://t.co/jWw1pkrJOH — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) December 26, 2020

I'm in my fantasy football league championships this week (I know, I was surprised too), and I'm playing against Alvin Kamara. I went to check scores, saw Kamara had 5 rushing TDs and then the app decided to further dunk on me with this: pic.twitter.com/Bo3WC4m1nI — Gage 'The Santa Simp' Webb (@G_Dubbya) December 26, 2020

watching Alvin Kamara dismantle my fantasy football season one touchdown at a time pic.twitter.com/JUWZcKucyi — Mikey Mandarino (@Mikey_Mandarino) December 26, 2020

Started him in our Fantasy Super Bowl, great decision. I mean it’s not like I had a choice, my team name is Lights, Kamara, Action after all #alvinkamara #Saints #saintsvsvikings https://t.co/3WsE6JbAkZ — Chase McDonald (@joshuacmcd) December 26, 2020

Things could have been better or worse for these folks, though. With four minutes left and Kamara sitting on five scores, the Saints had the ball on the doorstep for a third down. Instead of handing it to Kamara, though, Sean Payton Sean Payton’d it up and brought in Taysom Hill, who punched it in from a yard out.

Now, New Orleans could have given the ball to Kamara and he could have theoretically gotten seven, but he was more than happy to give the ball to his quarterback/tight end/special teams ace/whatever else Hill plays (I have lost track at this point).

Alvin Kamara was asked whether he was on Sean Payton to put him in on 3rd & 1 to get his 6th TD. “Nah … we spread the wealth.” #Saints pic.twitter.com/E0cKbHwFLC — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) December 26, 2020

This is, admittedly, a funny way to live out the whole “spirit of giving” thing on Christmas Day.