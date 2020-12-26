Getty Image
Fantasy Football Players Lost Their Minds Over Alvin Kamara’s Insane Six Touchdown Performance

Alvin Kamara is a very good football player. Even by the standard he has set for himself, the New Orleans Saints running back had the game of his life on Friday against the Minnesota Vikings. Kamara rushed for six touchdowns, a record-tying amount and something that had not been achieved since before World War II.

The Saints ended up winning comfortably, 52-33, behind Kamara’s 155 rushing yards and six scored. But a ton of other folks also either got a major gift or a gigantic lump of coal from Kamara’s record-setting day: fantasy football players. As was noted in a few places, Kamara’s game was a fantasy football owner’s dream or nightmare, depending on what side of the equation you’re on.

For an added twist this week, many fantasy football leagues are crowning their champions this week, and if Kamara was on your team or on the other side, his performance very well could have swung the title before anyone else plays. And as a result, a ton of fantasy football players had reactions that were all over the place to his game.

Things could have been better or worse for these folks, though. With four minutes left and Kamara sitting on five scores, the Saints had the ball on the doorstep for a third down. Instead of handing it to Kamara, though, Sean Payton Sean Payton’d it up and brought in Taysom Hill, who punched it in from a yard out.

Now, New Orleans could have given the ball to Kamara and he could have theoretically gotten seven, but he was more than happy to give the ball to his quarterback/tight end/special teams ace/whatever else Hill plays (I have lost track at this point).

This is, admittedly, a funny way to live out the whole “spirit of giving” thing on Christmas Day.

