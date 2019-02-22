Amanda Nunes Thinks ‘It Makes Sense’ To Fight Holly Holm Next

UFC

Amanda Nunes has done almost everything a UFC champion can do. She’s rattled off eight consecutive wins, beating UFC greats Miesha Tate, Ronda Rousey and Cris Cyborg along the way. Nunes became the first woman to hold two championships simultaneously in separate weight classes. Without much left to prove, Nunes announced she’s content with two more fights before retiring from mixed martial arts.

“I think it makes sense that the next fight is against Holly Holm, the only ex-champion I haven’t faced,” Nunes said in an interview with Combate, per ESPN. “After, I think it would be cool to rematch Cyborg. And then I’ll stop.”

Those thinking Holm’s sudden exit from her UFC 235 bout against unbeaten bantamweight contender Aspen Ladd may have been for a May meeting with Nunes were quickly dismissed when Nunes told Combate she likely won’t fight until November or December, as she’s currently in Brazil “organizing some family things.”