Amanda Nunes Will Defend The UFC Featherweight Title On June 6

After pulling out of the UFC 249 card, Amanda Nunes will return to the Octagon to put her featherweight title on the line on June 6 against Felicia Spencer, according to ESPN.

UFC 251 was scheduled to take place in Perth, Australia, on the same date, but the organization’s return to Australia has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. Instead, the promotion is reportedly hoping to hold the event featuring Nunes in Las Vegas at the UFC-owned Apex.

As of now, the Nevada State Athletic Commission has yet to announce if it plans to regulate events in June. Regardless of where the bout is held, Nunes is expected to square off with Spencer in her first featherweight title defense since she knocked out MMA phenom Cris Cyborg to win the belt in December 2018.

Since knocking off Cyborg, Nunes has defended her other UFC gold twice, beating Germaine de Randamie and Holly Holm in bantamweight bouts.

Spencer is 8-1 on her career, with her lone loss coming in a unanimous decision loss to Cyborg in July 2019. After losing to Cyborg in a fight in which she never looked fully confident, Spencer bounced back to earn a TKO victory over Zarah Fairn in February.