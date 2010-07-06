Amare’ Gets $100 Milli’on From Kni’cks

The first NBA free agent was signed last night, which is too bad. Now SportsCenter has to edit its nightly 35-minute highlight reel of LeBron James to make time to cover it. Stoudemire will earn $100 million over the next five years. He’ll be 33 when the deal expires.
Stoudemire can’t officially sign until Thursday, because the NBA arbitrarily decided to prohibit teams from making deals in order to create an orgy of signings on July 8th. All I can say is, “Good job, NBA.” I’ve heard more about NBA free agency this offseason than I heard about the last NBA season. Do I want to watch Dwyane Wade shoot 30 free throws every night? No. Do I care about where he’ll be playing ball next season? Kinda. I really want to see Wade in a different jersey, and then run to the store and not buy it.
Free agency is a big deal, and it’s really the only chance for a select few ballers to reach their market value. I might be the only person on earth that thinks basketball players don’t make enough money. That $100 million won’t go terribly far in New York, either. On the other hand, he could probably get a great price on BP stock.
Good signing. Bosh is waiting on Wade and Bron. Next 5 years Amare and Bosh will have the same numbers. This move shows that we can get a piece and if we miss out on Wade and Bron, we just wait.
It really does help the Knicks’ cause immensely. If they guarantee LBJ that they’ll get Melo next year too, even better. Well done, Donnie. I just hope James Dolan doesn’t blow it. That guy sucks.
I wouldn’t play anywhere but FL or TX. Amare’ will be paying 1.37 million a year in state taxes. Florida and Texas? Zero dollars.
So, if any teams in Florida or Texas have a max contract slot available, and a need for a 5’7″ 40-year old white guy, I’m listed. Great locker room presence. A real chemistry guy. The intangibles are off the charts. I make the guys around me better (look better, anyway).
Yeah, well done, Donnie indeed. Way to pay max money for a career loser who plays no defense and that no other superstar in their right mind would want to play with. GOOD JOB!
@EP – career loser? Ummm, you’re right his numbers are definitely that of a loser. Career – 21 pts, 9 rbds, and 54% from the floor. Why would ANYONE want to play with one of the top power forwards in the Western Conference for the past eight years? Bitter Cavs fan.
Define first.
20 teams losing money and players don’t get paid enough? Tell that to Darko.
I barely follow the NBA and even I know that Amare Staudamire is as fragile as an egg and that Steve Nash had a big hand in making Amare look good. I wonder if the Knicks are run by a squid in the water who picks the picture of a player that they go out and sign.
Dimp, he’s a pussy. He has never accomplished anything in the postseason. He is a product of a system that has NEVER worked and will continue to not do so. Another terrible signing by a terrible franchise.
I agree EP he is so soft and now there is no Steve Nash or anyone even comparable on the Knicks watch his numbers deflate. That is if he can even make an entire season.
So, the MSG Network announced today that it will air two 30-minute editions of “Knicks Night Live” tomorrow night instead of the show’s normal one hour program. The 8:00 one is for Amar’e.