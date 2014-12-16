AMC’s President Reveals How He Used ‘The Walking Dead’ To Crush The NFL On Sunday Nights

“For fans of The Walking Dead, the show is like their favorite team playing a home game on national TV every week.”
-AMC president Charlie Collier
It’s almost impossible to beat the NFL in a head-to-head ratings matchup—almost being the key word. Over a two-month stretch this fall, The Walking Dead aired eight episodes during NBC’s Sunday Night Football. The show came out on top five times in the 18-49 demographic. Five times. Once or twice would be understandable given the lack of competition during those games, but five times suggests The Walking Dead is on to something.
In an interview with Sports Illustrated, AMC president Charlie Collier revealed the network’s strategy for coming out on top.
But Collier did reveal something interesting about going head to head against the NFL during an interview with Sports Illustrated last week. He said his network scheduled this year’s show with deference to the NFL’s late-season schedule and playoffs, which is why The Walking Dead ended its run on Nov. 30 and will pick up again on Feb. 8, a week after Super Bowl XLIX. Collier said network research showed that there was a lot of crossover between The Walking Dead fans and NFL fans, and out of respect for those fans, the AMC show will go on hiatus during the NFL’s most important time. It also gave AMC the opportunity to build up buzz against the NFL early in its season. If the NFL is vulnerable at all as a television play, it’s prior to Thanksgiving.
Now to be fair, there were some serious stinkers on Sunday night.
Oct 5th
Patriots 43
Bengals 17
Oct 12th
Eagles 27
Giants 0
Oct 19th
Broncos 42
Niners 17
Oct 26th
Saints 44
Packers 23
November 2nd
Steelers 43
Ravens 23
November 9th
Packers 55
Bears 14
November 16th
Patriots 42
Colts 20
That’s seven straight weeks of bad games. Seven straight weeks where the average score was 42-16. Ouch. But still, NFL fans are diehards. NFL fans tune in when the games aren’t good, right? Hmmm. Maybe, just maybe The Walking Dead got a little lucky. Maybe, just maybe The Walking Dead caught the NFL in a bad stretch.
November 9th
Bears 55
Packers 14
Uh, I think you got that wrong, unless you’re talking about interceptions thrown.
“Crush the NFL” is a bit misleading. The NFL does not care, as long as the overall numbers continue to grow, which they do…I don’t really think they care about “losing” to a show once a week.
The main problem for the NFL is that it shows a chink in the armor. As long as broadcast networks believe airing sports is the only way they can stay relevant and make money, the NFL can keep charging billions for license fees.
If the networks start believing they don’t need the NFL, a lot is going to collapse in a hurry.
Pro sports is it’s own “bubble”. And, like, any bubble, they occasionally pop. The NFL is perhaps the most secure of all the major pro sports based on how much control the league has over the players, budgets etc. But you can certainly see the pop coming in other pro sports, most notably baseball, where the salaries are going buck-fucking-wild and TV contract money isn’t going to be able to cover it at some point.
Is this really a chink in the armor though? TWD is kind of an anomaly isn’t it? There’s simply too much good television on today for most any show to capture the kind of audience that TWD does, and even then, it’s only beating the NFL in one demographic. This seems to me more like an outlier then something for the NFL to be worried about going forward.
Right – but part of the reason the NFL can afford to charge those fees is they’re essentially built in to cable packages whether you watch it or not. If they put the NFL entirely on one pay channel, MLB on another… there would be no way they could sustain the licensing fees they charge. As more people cut the cord, it’s worth noting any show that can take down the almighty NFL in the demo.
Believe it or not, that Bengals/Patriots game was actually close midway through the third quarter before the Patriots put on their blowout shoes. That final score is actually somewhat misleading as to the entertainment value of the game, which was still watchable until TWD would’ve been halfway over (y’know, assuming it had actually started that early, and not the following week, for the Eagles/Giants stinker).
You could always move to the west coast and not have to choose between the two. Or get a DVR.
Could a lot of it be contributed to nearly all the games being completed for the week except the Sunday and Monday night games? Fantasy Football fans/nerds are likely to be Walking Dead fans/nerds, and the majority of everyone’s Fantasy day is wrapped up by Sunday night. Outside of fans of the teams playing, diehard NFL fans, and those invested for Fantasy purposes, there should be a significant drop off in viewers on Sunday night, especially after a full day of Football.
My theory: Most Americans aren’t really big football fans. They won’t watch a football game to watch a football game. They only watch if their team is playing or maybe because of fantasy football. So for most, it makes sense to watch Walking Dead instead of the Sunday nighter.
And then there’s the fear of spoilers. . .
Don’t think there’s much evidence to back that up
That’s pretty much how every sports BUT football works.
If only there was some magical device that would allow people to record one show, while watching another.
“But still, NFL fans are diehards. NFL fans tune in when the games aren’t good, right?”
I watch about 3 NFL games a week, so I’d say this makes me a big fan, but most of my interest is driven by gambling. If a game goes out of control, I’m out.
Didn’t they also let out that once DVR numbers are in, TWD beat the NFL every week?
I can’t speak for everybody, but I can’t watch a game once it’s over and I know the score — especially if my team lost, so the DVR numbers may be misleading.