An Astros Minor Leaguer Hit His First Homer Of The Season And His Dad Caught It

Marty Gregor and his wife drove about five hours from their home in Carmel, Indiana to Davenport, Iowa on Saturday so they could watch their son, Conrad Gregor, play for the Quad Cities River Bandits. The 22-year old is a first baseman in the Houston Astros’ farm system, but at Class-A, he’s not exactly the hottest hitter on the radar. That doesn’t really matter, though, since both Conrad and Marty are responsible for arguably the best Minor League Baseball video highlight of the year so far.

In the sixth inning, Conrad hit a 3-run home run, his first of the season, to give the River Bandits the lead that it would hold for the rest of the game. Big deal, guys hit their first home runs all the time, right? But how many of them hit bombs that are caught by, of all the people in a stadium, their own fathers? And even beyond that, just check out this barehanded, over-the-shoulder catch made by Conrad’s old man. This family has serious talent.

Your browser does not support iframes.