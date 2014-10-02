An Awesome Old Lady Got Lost And Found Herself In The San Francisco Giants Dugout

Senior Editor
10.01.14 12 Comments

So this was pretty amazing. During tonight’s National League Wild Card game an old woman got lost and somehow found her way into the Giants dugout. Look closely at the cop’s expression.

Who’s protecting these players, the U.S. Secret Service?

(via BarstoolBigCat)

