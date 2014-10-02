An Awesome Old Lady Got Lost And Found Herself In The San Francisco Giants Dugout

So this was pretty amazing. During tonight’s National League Wild Card game an old woman got lost and somehow found her way into the Giants dugout. Look closely at the cop’s expression.
Who’s protecting these players, the U.S. Secret Service?
(via BarstoolBigCat)
Did she give him a Werther’s Original?
Nice!
We will hafta see who posted first, uproxx or deadspin, since both picked the low hanging fruit and used a secret service joke
Obviously, whichever site posted it second ripped off the first site. That’s just fact. There’s no such thing as a coincidence.
C’mon, how are they NOT supposed to make that Secret Service joke?
I giggled.
I think everyone’s stealing it from me on Twitter. Oh wait, I wrote this post. [twitter.com]
My 68-year-old Mom does shit like that all time. She once got to meet Anne Murray backstage at a concert by sweet-talking a seat usher.
How did she get there? I mean, she couldn’t have hopped the barricade, right? Did she wander down into the bowels of the stadium, find her way into the clubhouse and then up the tunnel to the dugout?
“Hello, Mr. Usher?”
“No, lady, I’m a cop.”
“Mr. Usher, can you tell me where section 7, row 12, seat 45 is?”
I went to a hockey game for my Bachelor Party and somehow on my way back from the bathrooms ended up on an elevator that went to the locker room area. Either I have super ninja stealth powers when I’m dunk or it’s surprisingly easy to waltz into some areas you would think should be off limits.
It was fun, I ran into a couple players who weren’t suited up. They helped me get back to my seat. I might have been wearing a dress. Good times..
When I’m old, I swear I’m just going to do this type of stuff on purpose and pretend I’m senile. Old people almost always get a free pass.
The old Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto was designed so that people in the gold seats right behind the player’s benches had to literally walk RIGHT BEHIND THE BENCH. Like, yeah, you could actually pat all the players on the back if you wanted to. It was such an anachronistic set-up it’s kinda mind-blowing.