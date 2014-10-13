An Eagles Fan Had His Prosthetic Leg Stolen At Yesterday’s Game

As I was watching the Eagles-Giants game last night, this tweet showed up in my feed.
Awful things Eagles fans have done, ranked:
3) Throwing batteries at players
2) Stealing prosthetic legs
1) Booing Santa
According to Sonny Forriest Jr., a drunk woman came and sat on his lap on his lap during pregame festivities. After some time, the woman got a little “handsy” and surprise, surprise made off with Forriest’s prosthetic leg. He described the woman to police as being in her 20s with Eagles gear on. Because of course it was a stupid millenial. Of course.
Thankfully Forriest’s leg was found on the subway a few hours later. He doesn’t want to press charges on the woman but he does have some words for her. “One day she’s going to get old, I hope she doesn’t get into a position where she is disabled, but she’s going to have to look back on this thing.”
Yeah, don’t steal prosthetic legs because one day you might also have a prosthetic leg…or something like that.
*UPDATE: Noted Philly crime sleuth FanSince09 says this might be the lady. And if this isn’t the lady, there are far too many people running around with prosthetic legs in Philly.
Number of prosthetics stolen: 1
Number of Super Bowls won: 0
Never change, Philly.
Philly, eh? Yup, checks out.
“Yeah, don’t steal prosthetic legs because one day you might also have a prosthetic leg…or something like that.”
No, that’s exactly the reason you DO steal a prosthetic leg. For a spare.
Ah yes, the spare. Forgot that.
Pretty sure the battery thing was Phillies fans. And we didn’t boo Santa, we booed a guy pretending to be Santa. Geez!
Rocket Raccoon
SHE DID IT TWICE! IT SAYS IT RIGHT THERE IN THE Article!
And what does “she’s leg” mean exactly?
is “leg” the new drunk?
I’m disappointed
Was expecting more leg jokes
Like with Oscar P.