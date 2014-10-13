An Eagles Fan Had His Prosthetic Leg Stolen At Yesterday’s Game

As I was watching the Eagles-Giants game last night, this tweet showed up in my feed.

There was just a call on police radio for a woman at the Linc who stole a man's prosthetic leg. Only description is she's in Eagles gear. — Morgan Zalot (@morganzalot) October 13, 2014

Awful things Eagles fans have done, ranked:

3) Throwing batteries at players

2) Stealing prosthetic legs

1) Booing Santa

According to Sonny Forriest Jr., a drunk woman came and sat on his lap on his lap during pregame festivities. After some time, the woman got a little “handsy” and surprise, surprise made off with Forriest’s prosthetic leg. He described the woman to police as being in her 20s with Eagles gear on. Because of course it was a stupid millenial. Of course.

Thankfully Forriest’s leg was found on the subway a few hours later. He doesn’t want to press charges on the woman but he does have some words for her. “One day she’s going to get old, I hope she doesn’t get into a position where she is disabled, but she’s going to have to look back on this thing.”

Yeah, don’t steal prosthetic legs because one day you might also have a prosthetic leg…or something like that.

*UPDATE: Noted Philly crime sleuth FanSince09 says this might be the lady. And if this isn’t the lady, there are far too many people running around with prosthetic legs in Philly.