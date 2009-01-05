ANA IVANOVIC WENT SWIMMING

Ana Ivanovic is in Australia preparing for the Australian Open (Meh) …by going to the beach! (Yay!) …with her boyfriend, golfer Adam Scott. (Boooo)

Anyway, there are only two pictures of her on the beach, because Australia apparently has the laziest paparazzi on the planet. “Welp, I got my two photos. Time to call it a day.” C’mon, buddy. You’re already scum on the taint of society, don’t mail it in. Being the least intrusive paparazzo is like being the friendliest Nazi. You’re still going to hell, so you may as well stick around and zoom in on that ass.

(fist-pump photos added for excitement)