And Now, The 16-Bit Versions Of Your Favorite (Current) WWE Entrance Themes

#Pro Wrestling #Video Games #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
06.18.14 26 Comments

Last week we shared with you the K.K. Slider version of the Wyatt Family’s ‘Broken Out In Love.’ The two major reactions were 1) “I didn’t know I needed this in my life,” and 2) “I want K.K. Slider to do versions of every WWE theme.”

Well, K.K. Slider isn’t singing about voices or too many limes yet, but the fine folks over at 16 Bit Themes have started putting together … well, 16 Bit Themes for current WWE Superstars and they are OUTSTANDING. It’s not the big stars, either. Instead of Cena and Orton and the guys you’d expect, they’re doing SNES covers for people nerds like me like, like Sami Zayn and Cesaro. They’ve even already done covers of the new Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins entrance themes, which I couldn’t recognize if you played them without Dean or Seth wandering toward me.

Here are a few of my favorites. If you dig them, check out the rest here. Subscribe, too, in case he decides to do Tyler Breeze’s theme next.

Rusev:

Adam Rose:

Cesaro:

Paige:

Sami Zayn:

Jack Swagger:

And, of course, the Wyatt Family. Consider it K.K. Slider going acoustic.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pro Wrestling#Video Games#WWE
TAGS16-bit video gamesADAM ROSEBRAY WYATTCESAROENTRANCE MUSICJACK SWAGGERPAIGEPRO WRESTLINGRUSEVSAMI ZAYNvideo gamesWWEWYATT FAMILY

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP