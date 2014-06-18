And Now, The 16-Bit Versions Of Your Favorite (Current) WWE Entrance Themes

Last week we shared with you the K.K. Slider version of the Wyatt Family’s ‘Broken Out In Love.’ The two major reactions were 1) “I didn’t know I needed this in my life,” and 2) “I want K.K. Slider to do versions of every WWE theme.”
Well, K.K. Slider isn’t singing about voices or too many limes yet, but the fine folks over at 16 Bit Themes have started putting together … well, 16 Bit Themes for current WWE Superstars and they are OUTSTANDING. It’s not the big stars, either. Instead of Cena and Orton and the guys you’d expect, they’re doing SNES covers for people nerds like me like, like Sami Zayn and Cesaro. They’ve even already done covers of the new Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins entrance themes, which I couldn’t recognize if you played them without Dean or Seth wandering toward me.
Here are a few of my favorites. If you dig them, check out the rest here. Subscribe, too, in case he decides to do Tyler Breeze’s theme next.
Rusev:
Adam Rose:
Cesaro:
Paige:
Sami Zayn:
Jack Swagger:
And, of course, the Wyatt Family. Consider it K.K. Slider going acoustic.
Oh the 16 bit sax. How I love you.
Patriot sounds exactly like some JRPG military town’s theme.
16-bit World Goes Wild was superior.
+1
+man i love that song so much (damn wwe!)
The video below Sami Zayn’s name is for Paige…so here is a link to Zayn, for those who want it.
[www.youtube.com]
Oh man, this is pretty freaking incredible.
Adam Rose’s is pretty hilarious.
Here’s the Shield:
[www.youtube.com]
“Patriot” sounds like a Streets of Rage boss level
So Sami Zayn’s theme in 16-bit should be BAyley’s theme
AMAZING!
There needs to be a Tyler Breeze one, like, right now
Yeesh, even these guys know how to properly call moves better than the WWE Announce Team. Nice to see the Discus Lariat correctly named.
Also, don’t know if this is common knowledge, but its been stated Rollins’ music is a standin while they make an official one, kinda like the silence for Cesaro for a week or two. Ambrose’s probably is too
Rollins’ new music sounds like a poor Meshuggah knockoff….or a poor knockoff of The Ascension’s theme
But I like Seth’s music!
Huh. I can tell what’s happening in the Cesaro theme now. Still don’t like it.
I actually like the theme song itself, I just don’t think it fits Cesaro at all. It’s too “GRRR” when it should have more swag, like his last solo theme song.
this is the best.
For anyone interested, these are all from user KingOfNaps at /r/SquaredCircle.
Does he take requests?
Also, I would pay the full $19.99 or whatever it would cost to remake a current roster WWF Royal Rumble button masher with current stars.
awesome, I’m impressed with how quickly he got the dean ambrose one out
I think the one for Paige is waiting for me to select a level in Road Rash.
EVERYONE SHUT UP!! BNB IS NOW POSTED!!!! BAH BAH BAH BAH BAH BOOM!!! [www.youtube.com]
Seriously, BNB needs to be the boss character in every scenario that requries a boss with that theme.
Holy crap, the BAH BAH BAH BAH BOOM is just UHUHUHUHUHUH UGH! now and its awesome.
This just totally made my day.