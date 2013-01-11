And Now, The Ending To Somebody's Inspirational Kids Sports Comedy

Bob’s Blitz sent this over, and there’s no way that it’s real. An 8th grade basketball team passes to a fat kid at the last second and he just throws it up over his head, and it GOES IN. Everyone cheers, and the fat kid is a hero. This doesn’t happen in real life. If happens in stuff like Heavyweights. Go-karts can’t jump other go-karts, and husky 8th graders don’t drain buckets like this. (via Bob’s)
Fake. Why no sense of urgency from the other players on the floor if the clock is winding down?
Because they’re 8th graders, and because I don’t think the shot wins the game or anything, it’s just a wacky shot at the buzzer.
Yeah, the state championship this was not. My favorite thing about the video was the opposing team celebrating the moment along with everyone else. Look at the guy in red under the basket. He calls the shot before it even goes in. Sportsmanship!
I’m going to assume it’s an intramural game and not like, a state championship or anything.
Do 8th graders even have state championships?
It was a church league game. JEEZUS MADE IT GO IN ERRBODY
The awkward coach “jumping” chest bump is the best part.