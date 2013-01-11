And Now, The Ending To Somebody's Inspirational Kids Sports Comedy

Bob’s Blitz sent this over, and there’s no way that it’s real. An 8th grade basketball team passes to a fat kid at the last second and he just throws it up over his head, and it GOES IN. Everyone cheers, and the fat kid is a hero. This doesn’t happen in real life. If happens in stuff like Heavyweights. Go-karts can’t jump other go-karts, and husky 8th graders don’t drain buckets like this. (via Bob’s)

