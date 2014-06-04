And Now, The Simpsons NHL Logo Mash-Ups You Didn’t Know You Needed In Your Life

We’ve featured mash-up logos before, including work by ak47_studios, the artist who put Mario characters into NBA logos and cereal mascots into the NFL. The latest mash-up is Simpsons characters into NHL logos, and while this isn’t necessarily a thing you think you’d need or enjoy, the logos are incredible.
Be sure to share these with everybody you know and give ak47 a follow on Instagram, because the world needs more people creating beautiful art from pop culture chaos theory.
I need these to be T-shirts.
The Broad Street Bullies are wonderful.
This. The Flyer’s logo is spot on.
oh god the Grampa shark
Well, he is a member of the Fighting Hellfish.
That last one just looks awesome. Disco Stu forever!
Yeah, but Disco Stu doesn’t advertise, man.
Disco Stu should have been the Ducks (Disco Duck? Anyone over 42 in here? No?)
And shouldn’t the sea captain be the Hartford Whalers?
“Yarrr…I don’t know what I’m doin.”
The Islanders should actually adopt that logo – it’s awesome.
I would never want these in my life because hockey sucks.
The Flaming Moeilers.
Upon reflection, that sounds like a gay rabbi who performs a bris.
+ the tip
Come on, the Blackhawks are not Ralph. Toronto definitely, Buffalo maybe, but not the Blackhawks.
Sabres fan here – we are not Ralph, we are Frank Grimes.
I’d pick Barney for the Blackhawks. Toronto is Smithers.
I’m still not sure that isn’t the Coyotes logo.
The Rangers having Lisa as a logo has made me hate them even more.
Don’t be a clown, bro #Caps #RocktheRed
Kinda bummed my Rangers have Lisa, but I guess it made sense, what with the pointy hair and all.
The Homer one is to die for.
Everything is coming up Milhouse!
I can live with Willy. Sucks to be St. Louis
Chief Wiggum should be the Black Hawks logo.
Milhouse dressed as a mime should be involved in the Montreal Canadiens logo.
“DENTAL PLAN”
“The Rangers need braces.”
“DENTAL PLAN”
“The Rangers need braces.”
check their twitter, they did it