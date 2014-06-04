And Now, The Simpsons NHL Logo Mash-Ups You Didn’t Know You Needed In Your Life

We’ve featured mash-up logos before, including work by ak47_studios, the artist who put Mario characters into NBA logos and cereal mascots into the NFL. The latest mash-up is Simpsons characters into NHL logos, and while this isn’t necessarily a thing you think you’d need or enjoy, the logos are incredible.

Be sure to share these with everybody you know and give ak47 a follow on Instagram, because the world needs more people creating beautiful art from pop culture chaos theory.