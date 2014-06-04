And Now, The Simpsons NHL Logo Mash-Ups You Didn’t Know You Needed In Your Life

#NHL #Hockey #The Simpsons
Pro Wrestling Editor
06.04.14 25 Comments

We’ve featured mash-up logos before, including work by ak47_studios, the artist who put Mario characters into NBA logos and cereal mascots into the NFL. The latest mash-up is Simpsons characters into NHL logos, and while this isn’t necessarily a thing you think you’d need or enjoy, the logos are incredible.

Be sure to share these with everybody you know and give ak47 a follow on Instagram, because the world needs more people creating beautiful art from pop culture chaos theory.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NHL#Hockey#The Simpsons
TAGSHOCKEYLOGOSNHLTHE SIMPSONS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP