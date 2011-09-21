And That Was Quick

#Dancing With The Stars #NBA
Senior Writer
09.21.11 3 Comments

Having never watched an episode of “Dancing With the Stars,” what with my indifference toward dancing and the show’s lack of stars, I at least had a silent interest in the latest season, as I wanted Ron Artest, AKA Metta World Peace, to put on a hell of a show. Unfortunately, the judges disagreed and Mr. World Peace was the first star to get the boot from the show.

Paired with dancer Peta “Heavens to” Murgatroyd – Haha, Peta and Metta! – World Peace found himself in the bottom trio of dancers with Rob Kardashian, the least talented person in his family, and Nancy Grace. That’s right, the judges sent the guy who started the Malice at the Palace home in favor of someone with the personality of notebook paper and the last living dinosaur. Sure, Grace I can understand. She’s universally loathed so people will tune in to watch her do this, but Kardashian over Artest? Shameful.

After the jump, you can check out World Peace’s swan song.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dancing With The Stars#NBA
TAGSBASKETBALLDANCING WITH THE STARSLOS ANGELES LAKERSmetta world peaceNBAPLEASE STOP DANCINGRON ARTEST

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP