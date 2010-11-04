And The Meat Goes On Da-Da-Dum-Da-Dum

We never did get to the story about the Georgia coach making the “choke” sign to the Florida kicker in their game Saturday. Apparently college players are too gentile and innocent to be heckled in pressure situations.

It’s Always Sunny In Detroit.

Another country heard from on this Charlie Villanueva-Kevin Garnett feud. Fresh…respected.

Manny Pacquiao Has Nothing Better to do Than Sing ‘Imagine’ With will Ferrell on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live.’ I loved that song until I actually listened to the lyrics, and now I want to choke it.

Here’s a reference for all the movies coming out this holiday season. Apparently the studios realize how little time we want to spend with our actual families.

Could it be zoos that actually save the animal kingdom? Sure, at least until we start poaching the zoos…

Jay-Z & Justin Bieber Nominated For 1st Ever Illuminati Award

The 10 Manliest Races or Events a Man Can Enter

The tubes of the internet are being clogged by NetFlix. It’s not news…

Cheese People

Fifteen sports apps for the iPhone. So I was in a bar last week trying to look up some random sports fact on my BlackBerry 8330. After five minutes or so, and then my quasi-hipster friend pulled out his iPhone and I found it in, like, three insta-clicks. In sum, I’m kinda coming around on the iPhone.

Even when old people do things like surf the internet, they’re cute as hell.

Allen Iverson’s press conference in Turkey. “We just talkin’ ’bout Istanbul.”

Do not ride a picachu in South Korea. You may never come back.

Hey, the Kinect for Xbox 360 comes out today; What kind of games can we look forward to playing?

Babies think paper getting ripped is hilarious. Because babies are stupid.

Have “Conan” characters been appearing on other TBS shows?

