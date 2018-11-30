Anderson Silva Claims Dana White Promised Him A Title Shot If He Beats Israel Adesanya

11.30.18 2 hours ago

Anderson Silva (34-8) has won just one fight in his last six bouts, but apparently, “The Spider” may be gearing up for a title fight.

Silva has recently called out the likes of Conor McGregor and Georges St. Pierre in hopes of drawing the MMA legends into a super fight, but instead, he’ll settle for unbeaten middleweight contender Israel Adesanya on Feb. 9 at UFC 234.

The 43-year-old Silva called Adesanya the “future of the sport” in an interview with ESPN, but his reasoning for accepting the fight has nothing to do with helping the up-and-comer along in his UFC journey. Silva noted in the interview that he’s been promised a title fight against the winner of the Robert Whittaker-Kevin Gastelum bout at the Melbourne, Australia event.

