When Andy Dalton signed with the Cowboys as the backup behind Dak Prescott he probably didn’t expect to be thrown into the starting lineup the way he did. Every quarterback wants to take the starting job because of their ability not because of injury, but when Prescott went down it was up to Dalton to lead the Cowboys for the rest of the season.

The results so far haven’t been what the Cowboys were hoping for. Dalton struggled mightily in his first outing as the new starter and was struggling all Sunday against the Washington Football Team. Midway through the third quarter, down big, Dalton tried to make a play with his legs. He scrambled away from pressure and slid down, but Jon Bostic tried to meet him down on the ground and hit Dalton straight in the head with his own head. Dalton immediately went down.

Thankfully Dalton would eventually recover enough to receive help walking off the field, but Bostic was ejected from the game. Dalton, clearly not able to play, was walked off the field leaving the Cowboys with no choice but to put the game in the hands of rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci out of James Madison.

DiNucci entered the game and on his first play, he did a pitch out to Ezekiel Elliot that was fumbled and recovered by Elliot. His next play was an impressive deep throw to Amari Cooper. Unfortunately for the rookie, his next two plays were a sack and then a sack plus a fumble.