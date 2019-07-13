The Angels Threw A Combined No-Hitter And Honored Tyler Skaggs In An Emotional Postgame Celebration

07.13.19 53 mins ago

Getty Image

No-hitters in baseball are special. Combined no-hitters are a symptom of the game’s evolution, and a team no-hitter on a day they honor a player who died tragically makes for one of the most remarkable stories in sports. On Friday night, two Los Angeles Angles of Anaheim pitchers combined for a one-walk no-hitter at home on a night the team paid tribute to pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

There are a lot of special significances of Friday night’s feat, starting with that it was a night to honor Skaggs, who died suddenly on July 1. The Angels were on the road at the time, and used Friday’s home game to hold a special ceremony for him, bringing his mother out for a ceremonial first pitch and wearing his No. 45 jersey throughout the night. The Angels then put on a tremendous pitching performance, with Taylor Cole and Felix Pena combining for eight strikeouts and a walk in a 13-0 win over the Seattle Mariners.

Cole went two innings and Pena cruised through the last seven for the no-hitter, the 11th in Angels history and the first in California since the Orioles did it to the Athletics on July 13, 1991, the day Skaggs was born. The coincidences were just too much for many Angels players.

