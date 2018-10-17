The Angels Will Opt Out Of Their Stadium Lease In Anaheim

Getty Image

The Los Angeles Angles of Anaheim, one of sports’ oddest naming conventions, may be coming to an end. The team announced on Tuesday that it is opting out of its stadium lease in Anaheim.

“As we look to the future, we need the ability to continue to deliver a high-quality fan experience beyond what the original lease allows,” Angels president John Carpino said in a statement. “It is important that we look at all our options and how we can best serve our fans now and in the future.”

What that means thus far is unclear, but it almost certainly means the team will no longer play in Anaheim unless a new stadium is built. Angels Stadium opened in 1966 and is currently the fourth-oldest park in the majors, but that doesn’t mean people aren’t showing up. As the Los Angeles Times notes, since 2003, only the Yankees and Angels have sold more than three million tickets each year.

A new stadium means a bunch of money for sports franchises but not necessarily everyone else who is left holding the bag. The city noted that in its official response to the news, pointing out that this is all a business, after all, and the city won’t necessarily be ready to pay a bunch of money for a new stadium.