Here’s Anthony Davis Continuing To Do Unreal Things On The Basketball Court

11.18.14 8 Comments

It’s early in the NBA season and I don’t want to overreact, but Anthony Davis is doing incredible, incredible things on the basketball court. We saw glimpses of it last season but nothing like this. Davis is flat-out dominating games on both ends of the court.

Last night against the Trail Blazers, he put up 31 points, 11 rebounds, three steals, and three blocks — two of which came within mere seconds of each other.

UNREAL.

And just for sh*ts and giggles, let’s watch this nasty dunk over Robin Lopez. You know, just for kicks.

Sadly, Davis’ incredible stat line came in a losing effort as the Blazers rallied for a 102-93 victory. But whatever, he’s totally going to win MVP.

