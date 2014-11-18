Here’s Anthony Davis Continuing To Do Unreal Things On The Basketball Court

It’s early in the NBA season and I don’t want to overreact, but Anthony Davis is doing incredible, incredible things on the basketball court. We saw glimpses of it last season but nothing like this. Davis is flat-out dominating games on both ends of the court.
Last night against the Trail Blazers, he put up 31 points, 11 rebounds, three steals, and three blocks — two of which came within mere seconds of each other.
UNREAL.
And just for sh*ts and giggles, let’s watch this nasty dunk over Robin Lopez. You know, just for kicks.
Sadly, Davis’ incredible stat line came in a losing effort as the Blazers rallied for a 102-93 victory. But whatever, he’s totally going to win MVP.
That unibrow gives him an aerodynamic advantage over the other players…Unibrow – You the real MVP.
Fear the Brow
My only fear with AD is how high the hyperbole is going to climb.
But he’s must watch. Like tonight, when the Pelicans take on the Kings. AD v Boogie.
Get ya popcorn!
I’m ok with the hyperbole mostly because it’s spot-on.
I think this is the best hyperbole ever!
Soo… I’m a UK fan.. and of course like Anthony Davis but… there’s nothing to see here.
You logged in to say there’s nothing to see here? Cool story bro.
He’ll be a member of the Heat in 2016