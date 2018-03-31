Showtime

Undefeated British heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua is one step away from his quest to unify all of the heavyweight belts in boxing after he decisioned New Zealand’s Joseph Parker 118-110, 118-110, and 119-109 to take the WBO belt. The win in front of nearly 80,000 people at England’s Principality Stadium puts Joshua in possession of the WBO, WBA and IBF belts, leaving only the WBC belt held by Deontay Wilder left.

Joshua was the heavy favorite to beat Parker coming into this fight and put on a disciplined and smart performance that should cement his place as a heavyweight great, building on a gutsy come from behind finish of Wladimir Klitschko and shaky follow-up TKO of late replacement Carlos Takam.

The story of the match had Joshua controlling the fight at distance, using his reach to outpoint Parker. Parker had some success lunging in hard, but was seriously disadvantaged by a referee that insisted on breaking the two heavyweights up the moment they looked anywhere close to tying up. That led to Joshua actively wrapping Parker up whenever Parker surged, stopping the New Zealand fighter from putting together an effective attack whenever he got inside.

Joshua controlled the fight through the early rounds, holding the center of the ring and keeping Parker moving backwards. Joshua’s superior length was in play as Parker kept hitting air while Joshua managed to land a number of crisp jabs that had his opponent’s eye swelling by the third round. Urgency started to show itself on Parker’s side in round 4, and while he had some success going for the body it left him open for more damage from Joshua, who was very active and punished Parker on each exchange.