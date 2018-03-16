Anthony Joshua Wouldn’t Mind A ‘Good Scrap’ With Jon Jones Or Francis Ngannou

#Boxing #MMA #UFC
Contributing Writer
03.16.18

We’re living in an era where MMA fighters and boxers all want a piece of each other. You can blame Conor McGregor for showing the world how possible (and lucrative) the whole endeavor is. Before him, it was widely accepted than anyone crossing over to the other sport would get nothing but embarassment out of the experience. These days, everyone’s just looking at the dollar signs and not really worrying about the rest.

Floyd Mayweather sounds like he’s seriously preparing to give mixed martial arts a try, and then there’s heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, whose quest to unify the boxing world’s many championship belts comes first. But after that? Superfight time, and why not a boxing vs. MMA superfight at that? Sky Sports asked him about the possibility of trying out MMA and he sounded very down.

“A fight’s a fight at the end of the day, so yeah man, I’d do it.” Joshua said. “A good scrap would be that guy from Congo [Francis Ngannou], he just lost recently. Then you got Jon Jones, that would be a good scrap.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Boxing#MMA#UFC
TAGSanthony joshuaboxingfrancis ngannouJON JONESMMAUFC

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 day ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP