Getty Image

Antonio Brown has officially requested a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Yes, officially this time. The All-Pro wideout is one of the game’s best players, but he’d very much like his time in the Steelers offense to come to an end.

A trade of Brown would likely leave Ben Roethlisberger as the lone member of the team’s big three stars on offense come the fall. Le’Veon Bell sat out an entire season instead of playing for the Steelers, and after a tumultuous campaign where Pittsburgh narrowly missed the playoffs — without Brown in the lineup — he seems intent on playing elsewhere, too.

There’s a lot we don’t know about what went wrong for the Steelers, but on Saturday we learned why the reported conflict between Roethlisberger and Brown may have come to a head. Brown held a Q&A on Twitter and was asked about what the beef was between he and Big Ben, and Brown said his “owner mentality” caused a lot of issues between the two.