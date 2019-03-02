Antonio Brown Called Out Ben Roethlisberger Again On ‘The Shop’

Getty Image

Antonio Brown has asked for a trade and already called out Ben Roethlisberger’s “owner mentality” in his conflict with the franchise quarterback and the franchise itself, but that won’t keep him from bringing these points up again when he talks on camera.

The All-Pro wideout’s time in Pittsburgh is almost certainly at an end, but there’s no clear indication of where he’s headed. In the mean time, Brown has not been afraid to explain his grievances in Pittsburgh and many of them have to do with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Brown appeared on LeBron James’ The Shop on Friday and said the way the team handled him not playing in the last game of the 2018-19 season helped solidify his mindset about leaving Pittsburgh and showed him where the franchise was “really at.” In other words, that he wasn’t a priority for the franchise.