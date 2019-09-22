Antonio Brown Announced He’s ‘Done’ With The NFL In Latest Twitter Rant

Antonio Brown is not playing football as the NFL’s Week 3 kicks off in earnest, but he is certainly logged on and posting. The embattled wideout who was cut by the New England Patriots on Friday amid a sexual assault probe sparked by multiple allegations against him said in a Sunday morning Twitter rant that he’s “done” with the NFL and accused the league and public of having a double standard for others accused of similar crimes.

Brown posted a series of messages on social media Sunday morning, sharing headlines of other players and owners accused of sexual assault to juxtapose his current situation with that of others in the past. He then said he’s finished with the league because of this.

Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up ! — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

The context to the tweet is important, as Brown also posted screenshots of headlines from stories about other sexual assault scandals in the league, including former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate Ben Roethlisberger.

4 games for Big Ben crazy world I’m done with it pic.twitter.com/ZXVZXzM4xh — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

Brown also pointed out that broadcaster Shannon Sharpe, who had a scandal of his own, is still on TV.

Shannon Sharp the funny guy on tv 📺 still after this pic.twitter.com/ZlVvvOqKWg — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

Brown, who has been a member of three different teams in 2019, then took aim at the owner of his most recent squad. He tweeted multiple times about Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who was allegedly caught soliciting sexual services in Florida earlier this year. So far no punishment has been handed down by the NFL for Kraft, something that clearly does not sit well with the now-unemployed Brown after the Patriots cut ties with him before Week 3.

It’s unclear if Brown is simply venting his frustrations or if he’s actually retiring from the NFL. It’s also not clear if any team at this point is willing to give Brown a fourth chance in 2019.