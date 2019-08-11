Getty Image

The latest drama around Antonio Brown is not his futuristic cryotherapy injury but the much more bureaucratic issue of helmet safety. His absence from the Oakland Raiders and apparent holdout, however, is very real. And the latest report about the issue is that Brown could have some “dramatic” liability issues if he’s forced to play in a new helmet.

Brown’s drama all comes before he ever officially takes the field for the Raiders, who traded for Brown from Pittsburgh this offseason. The issue appears to be that the NFL has banned the helmet that Brown has used his entire career, and he doesn’t want to wear a new one. His feelings on this are serious enough that on Friday it was reported Brown would sit out or even retire if he’s not allowed to wear his old helmet.

The model, a Schutt AiR Advantage, was made in 2011 and discontinued for use by the NFL because it did not pass safety tests to be recertified. Brown reportedly prefers the model because it allows him to see the field better than other models, and he apparently went as far as painting an old helmet in Raiders colors to try sneaking it on the practice field.