Antonio Brown Said JuJu Smith-Schuster ‘Fumbled The Whole Post Season’

Antonio Brown’s exit from the Steelers was pretty ugly, and even though the star wideout is now with the Raiders, there’s still a tremendous amount of tension between himself, his former teammates, and Steelers fans.

One of the main targets for Brown since his departure has been JuJu Smith-Schuster, the young receiver set to take over the reins as the top wideout in Pittsburgh. Smith-Schuster has offered his support for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger since Brown forced his way out due to frustration with Roethlisberger that culminated in an altercation at practice. Brown said that was simply a player who hasn’t gotten a big pay day saying whatever he thought was needed to get to that contract, but it apparently hasn’t sat well with Brown that JuJu is siding with his team on this issue.

On Sunday, Brown got into it with some Steelers fans on Twitter who were coming at him over a rather innocuous tweet about emotions on Twitter and he used it to fire back at them about being emotional. One of the comebacks, however, brought poor Smith-Schuster into it as Brown called him “boy” and said he “fumbled the whole post season” away.