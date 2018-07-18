Antonio Brown Smiled His Way Onto The Cover Of ‘Madden 19’

Getty Image

Over the course of the 30 years it has existed, the iconic Madden franchise has sought out some of the most dynamically skilled and vibrant personalities in the NFL to grace its cover. For Madden 19, the obvious choice was Antonio Brown.

Complimenting his explosive speed, quick twitch agility, and all-world hands, Brown’s mega-watt smile, one-of-one hair styles, and unique fashion sense make him one of the most transcendent characters in the game. It’s no coincidence that, for the first time, EA Sports specifically featured Brown as the cover athlete without a helmet.

“I was glad they wanted to expose my face and show people who I am outside the helmet,” Brown says with that signature smile.

Considered a career highlight for the league’s elite players, the Madden cover is a significant accomplishment for a guy who is smack dab in the middle of significant accomplishments. Brown is a five-time All-Pro who also competed on Dancing With The Stars. He played in a Super Bowl in 2011 and appeared in the video for Drake’s 2018 hit, God’s Plan. Twice he’s led the league in receptions (2014 and 2015) and receiving yards (2011 and 2017), while also landing on pages of GQ and ESPN’s Body Issue.

No stranger to the spotlight, the Madden cover is an absolute thrill for the Steelers receiver. Brown knows it is a statement and a career achievement to rate yourself among the NFL’s all-around favorites.

“I found out early this year, like February,” Brown recalls of receiving the news. “I was just ecstatic.”