Antonio Brown missed the Steelers’ season finale against the Bengals on Sunday, with a shot at the playoffs on the line if the Browns beat the Ravens.

The absence was initially thought to be due to a knee injury, but a new report on Monday from Gerry Dulac and Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette indicates that is not the case. According to Dulac and Bouchette, Brown got into an altercation with a teammate at practice early in the week that ended with Brown throwing a football in anger at the unnamed teammate.

According to Mark Kaboly of The Athletic Pittsburgh, that teammate was none other than quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.