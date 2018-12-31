Antonio Brown Reportedly Sat Out Against The Bengals After Throwing A Football At A Teammate

12.31.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Antonio Brown missed the Steelers’ season finale against the Bengals on Sunday, with a shot at the playoffs on the line if the Browns beat the Ravens.

The absence was initially thought to be due to a knee injury, but a new report on Monday from Gerry Dulac and Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette indicates that is not the case. According to Dulac and Bouchette, Brown got into an altercation with a teammate at practice early in the week that ended with Brown throwing a football in anger at the unnamed teammate.

According to Mark Kaboly of The Athletic Pittsburgh, that teammate was none other than quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Around The Web

TAGSAntonio BrownPITTSBURGH STEELERS

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

12.31.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

12.28.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.26.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.26.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.18.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP