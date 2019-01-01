Antonio Brown Has Reportedly Requested A Trade From The Steelers

01.01.19 40 mins ago

Getty Image

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered this season with expectations of competing for a spot in the Super Bowl, but rampant internal dysfunction and underwhelming play on the field caused them to miss the postseason completely.

Le’Veon Bell’s holdout, which eventually became him sitting out the entire season, dominated headlines early in the season as some of Bell’s teammates called him out for effectively abandoning them. Eventually, Bell talk died down after it became official that he wouldn’t play this season, but the season came to a close with controversy involving the future of its other top offensive star.

Antonio Brown missed the season finale against Cincinnati after an altercation in which he threw a football at Ben Roethlisberger in practice and then sat out the remainder of the week on his own accord, resulting in his benching last Sunday. As more and more reports on the incident poured out of Pittsburgh, Brown apparently made it known that he would like to be moved by the Steelers.

