The Buffalo Bills Have Reportedly Won The Antonio Brown Sweepstakes

Antonio Brown will no longer be a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but his new team is certainly a bit of a surprise. The Buffalo Bills reportedly are close to winning the trade sweepstakes for the All-Pro wideout, as the AFC East’s least successful team of the last two decades will get a superstar at a sorely-needed position.

Brown, one of the league’s best players who had a severe falling out with the Steelers over the course of the 2018-19 season, sat out the team’s final game with a playoff spot on the line. Things then deteriorated over the offseason, with Brown airing his grievances about the organization and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger a number of times.

Brown officially requested a trade in January and it was expected that he would be moved by Friday, and word late on Thursday night was that he would be traded to the Bills. The report first came from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who seemed as surprised as anyone that the Bills would move to acquire the dynamic wide receiver.