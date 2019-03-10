Antonio Brown Has Reportedly Been Traded To The Raiders

Getty Image

Antonio Brown has reportedly been traded for a second time this week, and this time it seems likely to actually stick. After a failed attempt to trade the disgruntled wideout to the Buffalo Bills, Brown was finally dealt in earnest right after the clock hit midnight and Saturday turned to Sunday.

Brown, the All-Pro Steelers wideout who had a falling out with the franchise to end the 2018-19 season and subsequently requested a trade, was finally moved to the Oakland Raiders. Brown hinted at a move on his social media accounts, posting an image of himself in a Raiders jersey and a picture with Oakland signal caller Derek Carr.