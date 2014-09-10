AP Report: Law Enforcement Sent The NFL The Ray Rice Video In April

And in one tweet, the whole thing came crashing down for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. He may have gotten through the initial onslaught, but he’ll be hard pressed to get through this. Not after he went on CBS news and assured everyone the NFL had no knowledge of the Ray Rice domestic abuse video.
The person played The Associated Press a 12-second voicemail from an NFL office number on April 9 confirming the video arrived. A female voice expresses thanks and says: “You’re right. It’s terrible.”
Ohhhhhhh he’s just going to scapegoat the female voice/whoever else she showed it to, claim they went rogue and buried it themselves, that it still remained a secret to him, blah blah blah…
When you’re running an empire worth billions, people are just tools to use and throw away.
I hate that unless the owners fire him first, this is probably exactly what is going to happen.
The AP may just be concealing the name to verify the new info.
@whatitiz73 Your unnecessary but distinct use of “AGING running back” really reveals your hand here, as far as this situation goes. Dont worry, no one is going to force you to burn that Ray Rice jersey you bought 3 years ago.
YES. There are many reason I hate pro football. This is just one of them.
Nice. Only problem with it is that the most powerful man in sports is Sepp Blatter and I’m pretty sure nothing but a silver bullet could bring him down, but I digress.
Like any of this makes any difference. Idiot society loves their gladiators, and as long as the idiots keep pumping their money into the machine, there is no incentive for anything to change. Ever.
All of this is part of the fall of the Empire. Instead of getting outraged, it’s best to sit back and watch it happen.
The NFL has become the Evil Empire.
I’m not surprised by the cover-up; I’m surprised by just how moronically out of touch with reality, changing social norms, technology and media control Goodell and his gang of vipers are. When you say something as absolute as “We asked for it and never got it and never saw it,” you are simultaneously A) believing your initial decision was flawed not because of the punch but because the visual went public and B) setting yourself up for a well-deserved kick in the nuts because you were lying. Ignorance of the video is no defense.
I work for a piece of shit lumber company , and we track EVERYTHING.
But NOPE, NFL and law enforcement overlooked this one because of an “oversight”.
