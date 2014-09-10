AP Report: Law Enforcement Sent The NFL The Ray Rice Video In April

Senior Editor
09.10.14 21 Comments

And in one tweet, the whole thing came crashing down for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. He may have gotten through the initial onslaught, but he’ll be hard pressed to get through this. Not after he went on CBS news and assured everyone the NFL had no knowledge of the Ray Rice domestic abuse video.

The person played The Associated Press a 12-second voicemail from an NFL office number on April 9 confirming the video arrived. A female voice expresses thanks and says: “You’re right. It’s terrible.”

Bye Roger. Bring on the pineapple in a top hat.

