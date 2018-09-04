Getty Image

Week 1 of the college football season is in the books, and after one week of games things look pretty much the same at the very top of the AP Top 25 Poll.

Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, and Wisconsin are still the top 5 teams in the country, with the Buckeyes jumping Wisconsin in a minor shift of Big Ten powers. All five were impressive in victories over teams of varying talent in their opener and will all be favored to win their divisions and battle for a conference championship and a spot in the Playoff. The questions arise after you get out of the top 5, as there were teams that had less than stellar debuts and those are represented in the poll.

Washington drops from No. 6 to No. 9 after falling in a tight one to Auburn (up to No. 7 from No. 9) in Atlanta in what was, essentially, a road opener at a neutral site. Miami (FL) sees the biggest fall, as the Canes’ lackluster showing in Dallas against LSU sees them drop from No. 8 to No. 22, falling behind No. 19 UCF for the highest ranked team from the state of Florida.

Unsurprisingly, the big winners of the weekend are LSU, jumping from No. 25 to No. 11 after thrashing the Hurricanes, and Virginia Tech, jumping from No. 20 to No. 12 after handling Florida State with ease on the road on Monday night. Notre Dame also made a big leap from No. 12 to No. 8 after their home win over Michigan, who fell from No. 14 to No. 21 after the loss.

The rough opening weekend for Big Ten teams sees Penn State and Michigan State each slide after less than impressive home wins, while West Virginia jumps up three spots with an impressive showing against Tennessee. New to the poll this week are South Carolina and Florida at Nos. 24 and 25 respectively, as the SEC gets a little love.