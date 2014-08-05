Are The Yankees The Most Hated Baseball Team In America… Or The Entire World?

It shouldn’t take much of a widespread survey of baseball fans to reveal that the New York Yankees aren’t exactly a universal favorite from coast-to-coast. People who aren’t fans of the Yankees simply love to hate the Yankees, whether because of jealousy and spite over all of those World Series trophies or the fact that it’s just fun to hate the Evil Empire and its bandwagon fans. But that doesn’t mean that the Bronx Bombers are alone. After Redditor “scolbert08” surveyed fans across North America and even around the world about which MLB teams they cared for the least, “kmhokies35” turned the information into a visual logo orgy for our eyes with some handy dandy maps.
The results? Obviously, people really hate the Yankees, but it may blow your minds just how far that hatred wraps around the globe. Just kidding. It’s the Yankees. Nothing will surprise you at how much people hate them. Instead, what might surprise you most is that there are teams that baseball fans hate more, like the St. Louis Cardinals, who are hated the second most by seven not-at-all classy and intelligent states.
Perhaps most surprising is the relatively low number of states that hate the Boston Red Sox, but really it’s how anyone could not like the Cardinals. That must have been some kind of margin of error thing, because the Cardinals play baseball the right way and are therefore celebrated by the Best Fans in Baseball.
As for the entire world? Bad news, Yankees fans. Aside from a bizarre resentment of the Los Angeles Dodgers by Australia, this is a Yankee-hating world and we’re all just living in it.
At least in Canada the Yankees have some competition. The people of the Northwest Territories just flat out detest the San Diego Padres. Or maybe there’s only one baseball fan up there and he just really dislikes the Padres. Either way, you’re on notice, San Diego.
Being a Cubs fan in the state that hates the Cubs the most is a extra bitter hell, mainly due to not winning thing.
This is flawed. No WAY Georgia hates the Nats more than the Mets.
Or that anyone hays the Nats more than the Mets.
Why would anyone hate the Mets? I mean, other than Mets fans, why would anyone hate the Mets? It’s like hating the handicapped kid that you let play cause he loves it, and even if he sucks he still tries his best.
Yeah, as a Mets fan, you guys should love us. You’ve owned us since you joined the NL East. LARRRRRRRRRYYYYYY even named his kid Shea because he owned us so hard.
If anything, you guys should hate the Yankees.
Oh this is some bullshit right here. And where’s Massachusetts? All fucking neutral like Switzerland? Suck a cock.
Not you personally, Ashley. I mean the map people.
Mass is firmly in the Yankee-hating camp, as it should be. The navy color covers all anti-Yankee states. I mean it’s the capital of “We Hate The Yankees Land”
I think Mass has Yankee blue on it but that solid wall of Red Sox hatred in New York cuts it off making it less obvious
The Red Sox are huge in Afghanistan.
Isn’t Zach Greinke complaining about having to go to Australia for the opening game the reason Australians hate the Dodgers?
The Yankess are to life what Justin Bieber is to life. They suck almost as hard as their fans.
“A large, decades old Institution that is largely abstract and represents any number of people and events since its conception in 1901 is just like this one popular singer I don’t like. Why? Because I don’t like either, obviously.” Spot on analysis
“Cardinals play baseball the right way and are therefore celebrated by the Best Fans in Baseball.”
I must have missed it….when exactly did Mark McGwire play baseball the right way?
Do you wanna know the terrifying truth, or do you wanna see him sock a few dingers?
Most of the world doesn’t care about baseball in general, the Yankees are the only team most people ever heard of and probably only because they own a New Era cap
Or they hate that one poser in their group of friends that wears a Yankee hat. In Kazakhstan.
I have to say the Cardinals along with the Spurs are probably the 2 most underrated franchises in all of sports
The Cardinals and their holier-than-thou Best Fans In Baseball can go die in a fire. Fuck all of you MIZZERY bastards.
The 98 Yankees are still the best team ever, in any sport. Suck it, bitches.
As a jealous Mets fan… there’s very few arguments against that. ’96 Bulls may have a legit claim to the throne, based on win pct. (.878 to .704) You can argue the relative difficulty in baseball v basketball, but still, they were a damn good team, and unlike the latter-day Yankees, filled with actually good dudes and ballplayers (Martinez, O’Neill, Williams, Brosius, Posada, Mo, Coney, etc.) that even as a jealous Mets fan I could root for.
I think this hatred might be more directed at that team’s fans and not the team itself.
Ashley, you are making us look bad. Stop referring to ourselves as “the best fans in baseball.” Just stop.