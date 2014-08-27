Are You Ready For John Rocker On This Season Of ‘Survivor’?

The first six contestants of Survivor: San Juan del Sur — Blood vs. Water have been leaked and well, well, well, where you have been John Rocker? The former MLB pitcher, known for causing quite a stir on and off the diamond will compete with his girlfriend, the lovely Julie McGee. Unfortunately for Rocker he’ll also be competing with minorities, gays and are you ready for this John? Black people. Real live black people.

If you recall, Rocker made these comments to Sports Illustrated in 1999.

“I’d retire first. It’s the most hectic, nerve-racking city. Imagine having to take the 7 train to the ballpark looking like you’re [riding through] Beirut next to some kid with purple hair next to some queer with AIDS right next to some dude who just got out of jail for the fourth time right next to some 20-year-old mom with four kids. It’s depressing… The biggest thing I don’t like about New York are the foreigners. You can walk an entire block in Times Square and not hear anybody speaking English. Asians and Koreans and Vietnamese and Indians and Russians and Spanish people and everything up there. How the hell did they get in this country?”

And this is what he had to say about the term “fags.”

“This is a free country. If he wants to use a lewd term, he should be able to use a lewd term”, Rocker told the Chicago Tribune. “Can’t you use a lewd term in America if you want”? Referring to sensitivity training, he was quoted as saying: “It was a farce, a way for the scared little man, Bud Selig, to get people off his ass”.

Oh and then he said the Holocaust would have never happened if there were guns.

Absolute certainties are a rare thing in this life, but one I think can be collectively agreed upon is the undeniable fact that the Holocaust would have never taken place had the Jewish citizenry of Hitler’s Germany had the right to bear arms and defended themselves with those arms

Oh and he allegedly called teammate Randall Simon a fat monkey.

But yeah, maybe John Rocker has turned over a new leaf. Maybe, just maybe he doesn’t hate blacks and minorities and gays anymore and yeah, Survivor San Juan is basically must-watch TV now.

[Quotes via Wikipedia]