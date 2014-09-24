Are You Willing To Pay $15k To See Derek Jeter’s Last Game In New York?

#New York Yankees
Senior Editor
09.24.14 8 Comments
Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees

Getty Image

Hey guys, did you see this, did you hear about this? Thursday is Derek Jeter’s last home game. Sure, he has a few more games in Boston after that but the last time you can see him with pinstripes is Thursday afternoon. If you’re just an average fan who wants to see Derek Jeter play tomorrow, it’ll cost you some serious coin. The cheapest ticket on Stubhub’s $335. Yes, that’s expensive by most people’s standards but for New York it’s very meh.

That being said, there’s a bunch of tickets for $15,000. Because f*ck paying the mortgage for six months, amirite?!

And guess what, there’s a 100% chance of rain tomorrow. So yes, if you feel like shelling out 15 grand to sit in a monsoon, by all means, go ahead. Jackass.

(via Rick Herrera)

