Arian Foster Signed The CBA. Kinda

Houston Texans running back Arian Foster is ready for some football. How ready? Last night he wrote his own collective bargaining agreement and signed it. Who cares if his CBA is only one page long and its entire text is a series of wavy lines? Oh look, the NFL “Owners” signed it, too. I guess it’s legit.

Very funny, Mr. Foster. I already feel less guilty about that ARIAN NATION tee-shirt I bought last week.

Foster's sentiments echo that of most of the fans: Let's just get this damn thing done and play some football. The Tennessee alum is especially eager, since he's entering the walk year of a contract that will pay him a paltry $480K this fall. And that's after leading the NFL last year with 1616 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns, and yes, he played all 16 games in 2010. I checked. That's a stat line that would make Molly Ringwald moist.