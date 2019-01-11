RantSports

If you’re not up on what Arian Foster, the former Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins running back who has been out of the NFL since 2016, is doing these days, here’s a quick update: He’s a rapper now, and when he’s not making music, he’s giving out scorching hot takes surrounding Tupac Shakur.

Foster, who loves Tupac so much he named his debut album “Flamingo & Koval” after the intersection where ‘Pac was shot, appeared on “The Red Pill Podcast” with Van Lathan to say that Tupac’s music wasn’t really all that deep.