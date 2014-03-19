The Arizona Diamondbacks Want To Kill You Where You Sit With A $25 Corndog

Going to an Arizona Diamondbacks game this season? Tired of having a functional heart and digestive system? The D-Backs have you covered!
Mee the D-Bat Dog, an 18-inch corn dog stuffed with bacon, jalapeños and cheddar cheese, served in a cardboard trough of french fries for a cool $25. That’s right, folks, for a quarter of a hundred dollars you can eat what happens when a Chase Field employee throws three hot dogs into the deep frier with an order of nachos and forms it into a penile log.
Behold:
“This is really about providing our fans with new options each year, and in the case of some of our larger items, it’s really about sharing with the family,” team president and CEO Derrick Hall said.
“Do not eat this by yourself,” he continued. “For the love of God.”
We don’t have any expectations for the D-Bat, but we’ll look forward to seeing if it becomes popular with our fans. Every night for us is a successful night because we offer the most affordable food prices in all of baseball.”
“Please do not look directly at the baseball game.”
The best part of the D-Bat Dog’s existence is how ESPN not only reports about it, they have to include a paragraph at the bottom detailing Major League Baseball’s descent into expensive hot dog madness every time a new one exists:
The $25 hot dog barrier was first crossed in 2012, when the Texas Rangers unveiled the 2-foot Boomstick. The hot dog smothered in chili, nacho cheese, jalapenos and onions retails for $26. Despite backlash from some fans, the Rangers reportedly sold nearly 20,000 of them in the first season.
The race is on to see who breaks the $50 hot dog barrier. A thirty foot Sonaran dog but the bacon is veal chops, and the pico is shredded $5 bills. LET’S DO IT, AMERICA!
Meanwhile, in Denver, they’re giving put wieners for free.
On the other side of the box it has specific instructions:
“Not to be taken orally.”
Not gonna lie, I’d love to eat that corn dog. Just not for more than 15 bucks.
idea: spirally-wound sausage with funnel cakes for bread
The only way to consume this beast is Lady & The Tramp style.
seems cruel to give this to dogs though
I’ll stick to mah Dodger Dogs, Arizona. Thanks for offering though, you maniacs!
At Miller Park they have The Beast, a hot dog inside a brat wrapped in bacon covered with sauerkraut and grilled onions on a pretzel bun. And somehow, this seems worse.
D-Backs’ secret plan: “Let’s announce we’ve going offer this monstrosity. We’ll get a lot of publicity AND it will make our regular $9 hot dogs seem cheap!”
Sonoran. Just saying.
This looks so good, I am legitimately considering buying airfare to see my beloved Cubbies take on the D-Backs just so I can eat one of these. Maybe I should set up a Kickstarter.
I thought after the Kevorkian rulings, things like this were outlawed.
No ranch dippin’ sauce? Thanks but no thanks.
YEAH! CAN I GET TWO D-BAT DOGS AND A DIET COKE?
You guys are making fun, but we all know we’d eat the hell out of this.