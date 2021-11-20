Alabama, despite a loss to Texas A&M earlier this season, is right back near the top of the college football playoff rankings at No. 2, just behind Georgia who they’ll meet in an SEC title game if they can win out.

However, before we could get a No. 1 vs. No. 2 SEC title game in Atlanta, the Tide had to navigate two more SEC West opponents in Arkansas and Auburn. Alabama was a three-touchdown favorite against the Razorbacks on Saturday, but found themselves in a tight battle in the fourth quarter thanks to Sam Pittman digging deep in the playbook for a wild fake field goal early in the fourth quarter. Pittman sent his kick team out on 4th & 9 for a long field goal and the Tide were in a field goal safe look, but still got fooled on a fake field goal jump pass from the holder.

It’s an unbelievable play by the tight end to reach back and haul in the pass, not only getting the first down but keeping his balance and rumbling for the touchdown to cut the Alabama lead to six. The design is beautiful and even takes advantage of the positioning of the officials, as the outside defender gets picked by the official as the tight end comes across the seam to create some added separation.