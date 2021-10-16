Twitter
Sports

Ohio’s Armani Rogers Set The FBS Record For The Longest QB Touchdown Run With A 99-Yard Score Against Buffalo

TwitterAssociate Editor

History was made on Saturday afternoon thanks to Ohio quarterback Armani Rogers. The Bobcats went to western New York to take on Buffalo in a noon MAC kick, and early on in the game, Rogers and the offense were backed up about as far as a team can be without giving up a safety.

Ohio faced a first-and-10 from its own one and decided to call a play that, in theory, should have just gotten them a little bit of room as they tried to have a sustained drive. Rogers took the snap and ran to the left, but instead of trudging forward and picking up a few yards to set the team up with a second-and-something reasonable, the dude just kept running.

Thirteen seconds and 99 yards later, Rogers found himself in the end zone, handed the ball to the referee, and celebrated a score with his teammates.

He should probably figure out a way to get that football back from that referee, though, because this run put Rogers in the record books. The 99-yard scamper was the longest touchdown run by a quarterback in FBS history, and the good news for Rogers is that it can never be broken unless the NCAA decides to make its field longer, for some reason.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×