History was made on Saturday afternoon thanks to Ohio quarterback Armani Rogers. The Bobcats went to western New York to take on Buffalo in a noon MAC kick, and early on in the game, Rogers and the offense were backed up about as far as a team can be without giving up a safety.

Ohio faced a first-and-10 from its own one and decided to call a play that, in theory, should have just gotten them a little bit of room as they tried to have a sustained drive. Rogers took the snap and ran to the left, but instead of trudging forward and picking up a few yards to set the team up with a second-and-something reasonable, the dude just kept running.

Thirteen seconds and 99 yards later, Rogers found himself in the end zone, handed the ball to the referee, and celebrated a score with his teammates.

Longest Rushing TD by a QB in NCAA History.

He should probably figure out a way to get that football back from that referee, though, because this run put Rogers in the record books. The 99-yard scamper was the longest touchdown run by a quarterback in FBS history, and the good news for Rogers is that it can never be broken unless the NCAA decides to make its field longer, for some reason.