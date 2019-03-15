An Arsenal Player Celebrated A Goal By Pulling Out A ‘Black Panther’ Mask And Gloves

03.14.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Arsenal needed a big second leg against Stade Rennais on Thursday, and what they got was a performance worthy of Wakanda from its best player.

Down 3-1 after the first leg at Stade Rennais, the Gunners needed to score at least two goals at home to beat the French club and advance to the quarterfinals of the Europa League on aggregate. Arsenal got off to a brilliant start thanks to superstar Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who scored in the fifth minute to put Arsenal in the driver’s seat.

The Gunners got their second goal to put them ahead 10 minutes later, and by the second half it looked like Arsenal was going to pull off an impressive comeback after a shocking first leg saw them down 3-1. That’s when Aubameyang scored his second goal of the game, ensuring that Arsenal would advance on a lovely passing play that beat Rennais’ last defender back and the keeper for an easy tap-in to make it 3-0 Arsenal in the match and 4-3 on aggregate.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Black Panther#Soccer
TAGSARSENALBlack PantherEuropa LeaguePierre-Emerick AubameyangSOCCER
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.11.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.08.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP