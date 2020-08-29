Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang lifted Arsenal once again in the 2020 Community Shield, scoring once and adding the match-winning kick in penalties to lift the Gunners past Liverpool in the ceremonial start of the 2020-21 season in England. Along the way, he revived an infamous goal celebration to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman.

The entertainment world was shocked on Friday when Boseman’s death was revealed along with his four-year struggle with colon cancer. Various tributes have poured in from fans in the music and NBA world, and those closest to him have added wonderful stories and examples of his impact on Black people in unforgettable roles in 42, Marshall and Black Panther. It was the latter role that inspired Aubameyang to pay tribute to Boseman after he scored in early in Saturday’s match, when the FA Cup champions took the lead against the Premiere League champions on a brilliant strike.

On day after Chadwick Boseman's tragic passing, fitting first goal of English Men's Season scored by Aubameyang, the Arsenal goal machine who once celebrated a brace by donning a Black Panther mask. Today’s Wakanda Forever celebration a poignant tribute 🙌pic.twitter.com/LbIhbsjXy4 — roger bennett (@rogbennett) August 29, 2020

Aubameyang crossed his arms and clearly said ‘Wakanda,’ a reference to the Wakanda Forever salute made famous by Boseman’s T’Challa in Black Panther. Aubameyang paid tribute to the actor before the match, too.

And it was not the first time the superstar had celebrated a goal with the salute or paid his respects to Black Panther’s influence. In March 2019, Aubameyang celebrated a goal by pulling out a Black Panther mask and gloves and doing the same tribute.

As he said in 2019 according to ESPN, the movie had special signifigance to the Gabonese national.

“I needed a mask which represents me and that’s the Black Panther. In Gabon, we call the national team the Panthers,” he said according to ESPN.