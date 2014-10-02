A’s GM Billy Beane Says They Don’t Make The Playoffs Without Jon Lester

It’s been a rough couple days for A’s GM Billy Beane. Following his team’s 9-8 loss to the Royals on Tuesday night, his overall philosophy has once again been called into question, as well as his team’s inability to advance in the playoffs the last decade+.
It always makes me uncomfortable whenever I see a non-rhetorical question framed rhetorically, as is the case with Joel Sherman’s question above. Had the A’s won, we can assume he would not have asked it, and since a single baseball game between two playoff teams is nearly a crapshoot bound by randomness, I cannot think of anything Billy Beane could have done differently.
Now that his team’s season is over without a win to show for it in the playoffs, Beane was asked on Wednesday his thoughts on his deadline trade of Yoenis Céspedes to the Red Sox for Jon Lester.
“Simply put, if we don’t have Jon Lester, I don’t think we make the playoffs.”
It’s tough to argue with that statement considering the A’s held off the Mariners by only 1 game for the last playoff spot and went 7-4 in games started by Lester after he was acquired while 15-29 in non-Lester starts. The arguments for and against Billy Beane’s roster-construction will always be framed around saber versus non-saber, but this year he put his team in a position to advance to the ALDS and they had a lead in extra innings in the play-in game. Losing that game was simply bad luck.
The A’s have had a lot of “bad luck” in the last 15 years. But they’ve won the Fangraphs World Series a bunch of times, so there’s that.
He got played by Brad Pitt, so what’s his problem? It could’ve been Seth MacFarlane.
The main problem is that everyone will remember that loss; the Pirates will be happy that no one will remember them making it based on how last night went.
As a mariners fan, the pirates implosion there was probably what would have happened had the m’s made the wild card play off.
Let’s face the facts here, without Jon Lester, the A’s don’t let up on some games because they know he will bail them out on his turn in the rotation. That rotation was stacked with Lester, but it was also very good without him. They gave away the second best left fielder in the game, (Alex Gordon is #1) who they had control of for one more year, to get a hired gun who is now gonzo. They have nothing to show for it and it is a painful reminder that baseball can be a cruel bitch sometimes.
All that said, I am sooooooooooooo happy my Royals finally exorcised the demons of postseason play, and now continue their amazing season in the ALDS!
I disagree with Beane’s assessment of potential playoff spot. I didn’t like the Lester/Cespedes then and I still don’t like it now. He really underestimated what Cespedes brought to the A’s. That big and powerful clutch bat was gone and it showed on the scoreboard. Loss of Cespedes, added pressure and it became insurmountable pressure. Pitching keeps games close, thats what they got with Lester, but with Cespedes they got clutch hitting, chemistry, a cannon for an arm, and explosive speed. When they traded him, it was all gone. I can’t begin to tell you how tough it’s been on A’s fans trying to find power like that, then to just give it away? He was the reason the A’s got put back on the map. He brought this confidence with him, thats what the A’s no longer have. The saddest part about all of this is that Cespedes said that he didn’t want to leave, which means he could have been resigned. My stance on the A’s is this: They got greedy at trade deadline and paid for it. When you play with trades, you risk breaking the teams chemistry. It showed because the A’s were no longer playing tight. Had they stuck with Samarjiza and Hammel, kept Cespedes, brought Tommy Milone back into rotation when Chavez wore down, they would still be playing today. Just look at the teams stats without Cespedes… A’s need to find a powerful outfielder again and fast or they will not even make Wild Card next year. This is coming from an A’s and Giants faithful.
Yeah without Jon Lester they wouldn’t have been able to enjoy that long, deep playoff run.
Of one game.
