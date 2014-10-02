A’s GM Billy Beane Says They Don’t Make The Playoffs Without Jon Lester

#MLB
10.02.14 4 years ago 10 Comments

It’s been a rough couple days for A’s GM Billy Beane. Following his team’s 9-8 loss to the Royals on Tuesday night, his overall philosophy has once again been called into question, as well as his team’s inability to advance in the playoffs the last decade+.

It always makes me uncomfortable whenever I see a non-rhetorical question framed rhetorically, as is the case with Joel Sherman’s question above. Had the A’s won, we can assume he would not have  asked it, and since a single baseball game between two playoff teams is nearly a crapshoot bound by randomness, I cannot think of anything Billy Beane could have done differently.

Now that his team’s season is over without a win to show for it in the playoffs, Beane was asked on Wednesday his thoughts on his deadline trade of Yoenis Céspedes to the Red Sox for Jon Lester.

“Simply put, if we don’t have Jon Lester, I don’t think we make the playoffs.”

It’s tough to argue with that statement considering the A’s held off the Mariners by only 1 game for the last playoff spot and went 7-4 in games started by Lester after he was acquired while 15-29 in non-Lester starts. The arguments for and against Billy Beane’s roster-construction will always be framed around saber versus non-saber, but this year he put his team in a position to advance to the ALDS and they had a lead in extra innings in the play-in game. Losing that game was simply bad luck.

Around The Web

TOPICS#MLB
TAGSA'sBILLY BEANEJON LESTERMLB

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP