As If Mets Fans Haven't Suffered Enough

#New York Mets #Baseball
Senior Writer
08.16.11 2 Comments

All things considered, the New York Mets haven’t had too terrible of a season. Sure, they haven’t seen Johan Santana pitch in what feels like a decade, Jose Reyes has had his MVP-type season derailed by annoying little injuries, and David Wright has been more like David Wrong *rim shot, slide whistle, sad trombone*. But at least they’re only 3 games below .500 in a division that was won in April, and they didn’t freak out and trade Reyes or Wright, so as to maintain a little promise for the future.

But in a very strange attempt to lure fans to the ballpark this Friday, the Mets are offering the first 100 fans at Citi Field free tickets if they hug actor/DJ/MC/fake husband Nick Cannon. No word yet if they’re offering Burberry cologne removal.

Cannon, who is also the host of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” is planning to hug more than 1,800 people to break the existing record of hugs given out in an hour.

The first 100 fans to line up to hug Cannon will receive Mets tickets for that night’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers at 7:10 p.m. Everyone who hugs Cannon to help him break the record will receive a commemorative t-shirt. (Via The New York Mets)

And I just so happen to have a sneak preview of that free t-shirt after the jump.

TOPICS#New York Mets#Baseball
TAGSBaseballHUGSNEW YORK METSnick cannonno thanksPROMOTIONAL EVENTS

