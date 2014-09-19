As If Things Couldn’t Get Worse, The Tampa Bay Bucs Also Had An Embarrassing Butt-Snap Last Night

Senior Editor
09.19.14 5 Comments

Was last night the most embarrassing game in NFL history? Well, no, it wasn’t. The Lions have been laying giant turds on Thanksgiving for years. That being said, the Bucs pulled off a butt-snap against the Falcons. And nothing makes me laugh more than butt-snaps. Actually, butt fumbles make me laugh too but that was once in a generation thing.

An important Haiku:

Do you like butt snaps?
When ball meets perineum
Nothing good happens

Let’s hear your best Haiku’s in the comment section. We’re waiting Phyllis.

