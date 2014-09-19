As If Things Couldn’t Get Worse, The Tampa Bay Bucs Also Had An Embarrassing Butt-Snap Last Night

Was last night the most embarrassing game in NFL history? Well, no, it wasn’t. The Lions have been laying giant turds on Thanksgiving for years. That being said, the Bucs pulled off a butt-snap against the Falcons. And nothing makes me laugh more than butt-snaps. Actually, butt fumbles make me laugh too but that was once in a generation thing.
An important Haiku:
Do you like butt snaps?
When ball meets perineum
Nothing good happens
Let’s hear your best Haiku’s in the comment section. We’re waiting Phyllis.
Snaps ball into ass
I can tell you it gets worse
Jams cup into balls
Ha! Damn dude, the Lions were just sitting in the corner minding their own business… jerk.
Ball snapped into ass
Maybe trying gimmick play?
The fumblerooski
It could not have hurt
Nothing was working for them
Tampa Bay…of old
If you watched football at all, you would know this happens all the time.
I honestly cant tell of Glenon’s number is 9 or 8. Those Unis are turrible.